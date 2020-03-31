Award-winning media brand Cyclist partners with dhb and Strava to create the “Cyclist x dhb 100km Challenge”

-Celebrate 100 issues of Cyclist magazine with the ultimate test of endurance

-The challenge can be done outdoors or indoors as long as it’s recorded on Strava

Award-winning magazine Cyclist, published by leading international media group Dennis, will print its 100th issue in April, and to mark the occasion it has teamed up with social fitness network Strava, and clothing brand dhb, to bring its readers the “Cyclist x dhb 100km Challenge”.

Cyclist magazine is for anyone who simply loves cycling and loves bikes. Every issue is packed with rides to go on every cyclist’s bucket list, exclusives from the most iconic brands in cycling and the latest bikes, gear and technology that help make the time in the saddle that little bit more fun.

The “Cyclist x dhb 100km Challenge” in association with Strava embodies the spirit of all three brands and hopes to unite the cycling community in these difficult times, while also bringing out their naturally competitive sides.

Participants have two weeks between the 6th April to the 19th April to complete 100km. If you manage to complete the challenge within the two weeks, not only will you earn your Cyclist x dhb 100 Challenge digital badge on Strava, you will receive exclusive rewards from Cyclist and dhb. What’s more, complete 100km within week one of the two-week period and you’ll be automatically entered into a draw to win an outfit of your choice from the dhb Aeron range to the value of £300 and Cyclist goodies worth over £100. Keep an eye on Cyclist Magazine Strava Club for special features and deals to keep you motivated throughout the challenge.

Cyclist, dhb and Strava want to ensure this challenge is both enjoyable and safe for participants in these social distancing times, so the 100km challenge can be completed either by cycling outside on solo rides or by using an indoor bike – as long as the ride can be recorded on Strava.

Pete Muir, Editor of Cyclist, said “I can’t quite believe we have got to issue 100 of Cyclist already. It seems like only yesterday we were sitting in a room arguing over what to call our new magazine (we came very close to calling it Cadence). And what better way to celebrate 100 issues than by going for a 100km ride, along with our good friends at dhb and Strava? There is the small matter of a global pandemic, but I don’t see why that should stop us. Even if it has to be indoors on a turbo, staring at the kitchen wall, it’s a way for us all to escape the sofa for a while and do the thing we really love. I’ll be signing up, so I hope to see everyone out on the road – even if it’s a virtual one.”

Rob Atkins, dhb Brand Manager, said “We love working with Cyclist, so getting involved in their 100th birthday party and encouraging people to keep riding in these difficult times was a no-brainer. Whether people hit the lanes alone or switch to the turbo, this challenge will be mega. We’ve got some awesome kit to give away and offers to keep people motivated and thinking positively. I’m hoping this is going to be the first of many Strava ventures for dhb.”

For further information please visit cyclist.co.uk

Join the ‘Cyclist x dhb 100km Challenge’ here