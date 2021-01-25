Chris Cannon Promoted to MD of IT Pro

– Advertiser spend up 50% as IT professionals seek trusted advice during year of

unprecedented change

Chris Cannon, B2B Commercial Director at Dennis has been promoted with immediate effect to MD of IT Pro, the comprehensive technology news & reviews hub for IT professionals.

Chris joined the B2B team at Dennis in July 2018 as Commercial Director, helping launch ITPro.com with the mission to grow its EMEA, North America and APAC footprint and advertiser spend from companies wanting to identify and reach untapped new audiences and markets. In the last 18 months, the IT Pro business has increased revenues by x2.6, winning Chris and team Digital Sales Team of the Year at the 2020 AOP Awards.

Chris Cannon, MD of IT Pro said: “IT Pro’s role has become ever more important in the last year, with IT and Business professionals needing a trusted advisor to help them quickly navigate and implement the ‘new normal’ of remote and flexible working.

“Last year we launched several new IT Pro digital channels and touchpoints for our IT and Business readers; including the IT Pro Podcast, IT Pro Live 2020 virtual event and eZine, and The Business Briefing (newsletter).

“We don’t see any let up in the pace of change in 2021, and will continue developing new channels and content to help support and guide professionals through a fast-evolving IT landscape.”

Julian Lloyd Evans, Chief Revenue Office, Dennis said: “Chris has been a key player in the growth of our data and demand generation capabilities at Dennis, bringing creativity, influence and performance solutions to the table for a range of advertisers.

“He’s part of a team that has built an international performance advertising business out of a much loved authoritative brand in ITPro. The learning from this has enabled our demand generation offering to double in size and create new businesses in automotive and financial leads across a number of territories.

“We congratulate Chris and wish him and the team every continued success.”