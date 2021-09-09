Ciaran Sneddon Makes PPA’s 30 Under 30 List

Ciaran Sneddon, Features Editor on The Week Junior’s Science+Nature, has been selected for PPA’s 30 Under 30 list alongside peers from across the publishing industry.

The PPA 30 Under 30 recognises and rewards publishing’s rising stars. Those selected have already gone above and beyond in their roles, and are ones to watch in future years. The awards have been running since 2018.

All the winners will have the opportunity to mingle with the awards judges and famous industry faces at an exclusive event in central London in October.

The full 30 Under 30 list can be found at: https://ppa30under30.co.uk/2021/en/page/winners-2021

Congratulations to the Class of 2021!