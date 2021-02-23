Computeractive Publishes 600th Issue

– The UK’s best-selling computing magazine was launched in 1998

– 600th issue features a competition to win £600 in Amazon vouchers

Computeractive, Dennis’ best-selling fortnightly technology magazine, publishes its 600th issue on February 24th. Launched in 1998, the magazine celebrates the milestone with its unbeatable mix of crystal-clear advice, expert product reviews and step-by-step instructions.

Providing plain-English advice on computers, phones, tablets and software, Computeractive has been a hit with its readers throughout its 23-year history.

The 600th issue’s cover feature tells readers How To Hack Your USB Stick, while other articles include advice on the right type of memory for your computer and your needs, and even how to use an Amazon Fire TV Stick to play your own videos. One lucky reader will also win £600 worth of Amazon vouchers in a special competition to mark the occasion.

Daniel Booth, Editor of Computeractive said: “I’m delighted that we’ve hit such a significant milestone of our 600th issue of Computeractive. Despite the difficult conditions for the newsstand last year our readers have remained loyal and find our straightforward advice about technology essential. In the twenty plus years we’ve been going we’ve helped people to stay safe online, advised on what technology is right for them, and given them tips on how to use their tech in the best way. I’m looking forward to continuing this trend for years to come.”

Dharmesh Mistry, MD of Specialist Division at Dennis said: “Computeractive has been a consistent success for us, and the publication of its 600th issue shows its continued appeal to its audience. In uncertain times it’s reassuring to have a trusted voice of authority to turn to, and that is what Computeractive is to its readers.”

Computeractive’s 600th issue is on sale from 24th February, and is available from all good newsagents and supermarkets priced at £2.40. To find out more about the magazine visit: magazinesubscriptions.co.uk/computeractive/N21DF