Cyclist Creates Family Supplement to Inspire Next Generation of Cycling Fans

– 52 page supplement provides advice on the right kit to buy for children

– the magazine features a competition to win a Specialized Jett

Cyclist, Dennis’ premium magazine dedicated to all things road cycling, has created its first family supplement, Cyclist Junior, to inspire and advise the next generation of riders.

Lockdown has seen a surge of interest in cycling, which shows no signs of abating as people of all ages take to two wheels for fun, exercise and freedom. Cyclist Junior is a guide to getting kids riding, with advice on choosing the right bike, teaching kids to ride, how to keep them safe and how to have the perfect family day out on bikes.

Written by the Cyclist editorial team, the magazine features some of the coolest bikes and kit for kids of every age. Readers can also enter a competition to win a Specialized Jett which is featured in the supplement.

Pete Muir, editor of Cyclist said: “Cycling is the perfect activity for all the family. It’s good to get kids on bikes at an early age to ensure they are confident and safe on the roads by the time they’re old enough to venture out alone. The market for children’s cycling is huge, but that can be overwhelming, so we’ve put together this guide to help parents make informed choices about the kit they buy for their kids.”

Cyclist Junior comes just a few months after the team ran a competition for children to design their own jersey. The competition had an abundance of colourful entries from kids of all ages, but it was Freya aged 10 who was crowned the winner with her clever use of avocados, proving it’s never too early to get children excited about cycling.

The 52-page supplement will be sent to Cyclist subscribers and available with newsstand copies from 16th June. To find out more go to: cyclist.co.uk/news/9660/cyclist-junior-free-with-the-next-issue-of-cyclist