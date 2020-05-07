Cyclist launches the Cyclist Magazine Podcast

The first episode will be available to download on Thursday 7th May

The fortnightly show is the latest brand extension from the award-winning magazine

Award-winning magazine Cyclist, published by leading international media group Dennis, has launched the Cyclist Magazine Podcast, hosted by digital writer Joe Robinson and deputy editor James Spender.

The brand new fortnightly show is for lovers of all things cycling from those who know it best. Every other Thursday, Robinson and Spender will give the inside track on everything to do with bikes, the riders, the makers and everything in between.

Whether you’re a sucker for a sportive, a carbon fibre connoisseur or just Bernard Hinault’s biggest fan, this podcast has something for everyone:

Insight into the world’s biggest bike brands

A look back at the history and people that make cycling great

Coverage of WorldTour races

Behind-the-scenes stories from the professional peloton

Top climbs, sportives and Gran Fondos from around the world

Joe Robinson, Digital Writer for Cyclist said “James and I have had the pipedream of launching the Cyclist Magazine Podcast for as long as we can both remember and we are excited it has finally become a reality. We have a wealth of stories from our time in the industry, from those who race bikes to those who make bikes, and our outlook on these people is a bit different. We hope this new show will give listeners some true insight into the wonderful world of cycling and the odd snippet of information that they can impress their mates with on the next group ride.”

James Spender, Deputy Editor of Cyclist is keen to share his own experience, stories and love of cycling through this new medium. “There’s something weird about cycling where it’s not just enough to love it, you have to tell people why it’s so great. And that goes for racing too, for pro-riders, for bike builders and even the last ride you went on. So with the Cyclist Magazine Podcast we hope to do just that – to share in your joy of all things cycling by adding a few stories of our own. Trust us, you’ll really like the one about drinking live cows blood and joining the circus…”

Dharmesh Mistry, Managing Director, Specialist Division at Dennis said “While the Cyclist brand is an ever-growing multiplatform entity, at its core it reflects a simple passion for road cycling. It’s this same passion that is the heartbeat of The Cyclist Magazine Podcast, bringing listeners a curated selection of incredible and unique stories from the people who know the cycling industry inside out – nobody is more suited to this task than Joe and James. With the launch of the podcast, we hope to engage with fans of the cycling world and expand the brand’s footprint by offering something different to what already exists in this space. While the tone and content is different to the magazine, it very much feels like a ‘Cyclist’ product.”

The first episode is available to stream or download now. Robinson and Spender discuss the hidden gem of the Colle Fauniera, Issue 100 of Cyclist, and the history of Eddy Merckx and his bicycle company. You can subscribe to the Cyclist Magazine Podcast by using the links below:

For further information please visit cyclist.co.uk/cyclistmagazinepodcast