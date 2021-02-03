Cyclist Launches Design Your Own Jersey Competition For Children

– Winner will receive £1000 worth of cycling goodies

– Competition takes place over half term so children have time to take part

Cyclist, Dennis’ premium monthly magazine for people who are passionate about road cycling, has launched a competition for readers to design their own cycling jersey. The winner will receive a whole host of cycling goodies from Freewheel including a new Ridgeback bike.

Road cycling has been popular for many years now, but it received a second wave of interest in 2020 when the first lockdown meant that many were looking for new ways to get their daily exercise fix. Cycling can provide a change of scenery while riders are also remaining firmly within the rules, and is a great hobby for the whole family.

With children stuck at home so much at the moment the Cyclist team is keen to get at least their imaginations running wild, and by creating their own cycling jersey they can do just that.

Inspiration can be taken from anything, whether that’s favourite colours, places, animals, cyclists or even food. The crazier the better!

The jerseys can be designed with pencil and paper before submitting a picture of the final design, or designed straight onto the computer and uploaded. One lucky entrant chosen by the team will win the fantastic bundle of cycling gear.

Cyclist are keen for adults to not feel left out, and have asked for readers to share their favourite jerseys on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #CyclistMagKids.

Please note: This competition is for children aged 16 and under to enter, but a parent/guardian must enter on behalf of the child. The competition is open for entry now and closes on 24th February. Full details on rules and how to enter can be found at: www.cyclist.co.uk/cyclistkidsjersey