Cyclist Launches New Book: Ride

Cyclist magazine, Dennis’ award-winning road cycling title, has launched a brand new book, Ride. Featuring 50 of the greatest rides in the world, the book is bursting with route maps, first-hand ride reports and breathtaking photography.

Ride covers the very best of Europe, from the twisting trails of northern Norway to the winding coast of southern Spain, including rides from as far afield as Vietnam, Ethiopia and Lebanon, as well as the USA.

While traveling may be off the cards for many in 2020, Ride plugs that gap, transporting the reader to 50 different locations across the world. The immersive photography and in-depth reports about each place make the reader feel like they’re right there too. The book is an essential tool in planning where to take that all important first big ride as soon as it’s safe to do so.

An extract from a ride around Davos, Switzerland:

“When it’s not hosting global political leaders, Davos in Switzerland makes the ideal starting point for this stunning ride that tackles two spectacularly contrasting climbs.

Compared with the picture-postcard scenery of the Albula Pass, the nearby Flüela Pass is its no-nonsense, get-to-the-point cousin. It’s not ugly exactly, but it’s more Mickey Rourke than Johnny Depp – rugged, uncompromising and not an encounter you’re likely to forget in a hurry…

…The ride starts in Davos, at 1,560m (5,118ft) above sea level, the highest city in Europe and home to the annual World Economic Forum. You head south on the fast, wide Funtauna Road, which follows a railway line and river down into the Landwasser Valley. It’s an easy, exhilarating warm-up that takes you into the 2.7-km (1⅔-mile) Landwasser Tunnel (well illuminated, unlike many of its French and Italian counterparts) and through pretty villages full of flower-bedecked balconies and pastel-coloured shutters. For the next 20km (12 miles) you can stretch your legs and gulp down pure Alpine air. You pass through Wiesen and Alvaneu, then turn left onto a well-surfaced but narrow lane that plunges steeply down to the railway and river before starting its almost imperceptible climb towards the Albula Pass.

By the time the valley walls close in on you, the gradient has asserted itself and you’ll be out of the saddle. Another river crashes through the gorge to your right, until its roaring subsides as the road snakes upwards towards a distant chink in the wall of rock above us. Once you’re through this gap, a whole new panorama of rolling pastures, dense forests and rugged peaks is revealed, and in the middle of this natural amphitheatre is the village of Bergün. Here the road surface turns to cobbles and slants upwards through a warren of stone and timber buildings.”

