Cyclist Launches Tour Finder To Match Readers With Holidays

Site curates available cycling holidays to suit all budgets

Trips to great cycling locations all over the world hosted on the site

Cyclist, Dennis’ premium monthly magazine for people who are passionate about road cycling, has partnered with PedalTripr to launch Cyclist Tours, a new site that curates exclusive experiences for cycling enthusiasts.

The new brand website aggregates all the best cycling holidays and hosts them in one place, making it easier for new and experienced riders alike to find the right place for them to go for a cycling holiday in 2021.

With coronavirus still causing border closures across the world, Cyclist Tours allows the user to research, plan and book the best holidays once the world opens back up for travel.

Cyclist Tours provides users with all the inspiration they need for places to visit, and includes custom tours, epic rides and weekenders in the most desirable locations both at home and abroad. It also serves as great motivation to get out on the bike with renewed enthusiasm and provides something to train for.

Dharmesh Mistry, MD of Specialist, Dennis said: “Road cyclists love to travel and explore the world on two wheels, and Cyclist magazine has been showcasing the world’s most inspirational ride destinations for years. Now using Cyclist Tours, readers can visit these places themselves, on specialist tours with other like minded people. With most people unable to travel this year, we felt the time was right to launch a tool that would allow people to pick their trips so they could be primed and ready to book as soon as the time is right.”

Justin Sedgmond, Founder, PedalTripr said: “PedalTripr is extremely excited to be partnering with Dennis Publishing and powering Cyclist.co.uk’s travel solution for cycling holidays. Our unique publisher solution enables Cyclist to provide its audience with hundreds of amazing cycling adventures, delivered by award-winning travel operators in the UK and across the globe. Cyclist’s users will be able to search and book a wide selection of trips including training camps in Majorca, conquering Mont Ventoux, to completing the bucket list ride of Lands End to John O’Groats”.

All the holidays listed on Cyclist Tours are managed by reputable specialist travel companies, allowing users to book their trips with confidence. The site is live now and can be found at: travel.cyclist.co.uk/