DENNIS APPOINTS DANIEL POWELL-REES TO LEAD REVENUE OPERATIONS DIVISION

Powell-Rees joins as Revenue Operations Director

Dennis strengthens senior digital team with appointment as it targets aggressive growth strategy

Dennis, the international media group behind The Week, Auto Express, IT Pro & Kiplinger, can today announce the appointment of Daniel Powell-Rees as Revenue Operations Director. Powell-Rees joins Dennis in November to lead the companies Revenue Operations division including key areas such as programmatic strategy, Ad operations and campaign Management.

Powell-Rees joins Dennis with a wealth of experience and knowledge within this field having spent the last 10 years years at key operational and management roles across The Economist, Condé Nast and most recently heading up the global Ad Technology stack at The Guardian for the last three years.

Powell-Rees brings a wealth of experience to the business, he has a proven track record of delivering key initiatives across what is increasingly becoming a complex and highly technical discipline.

Dennis currently operates a highly successful advertising business across it’s portfolio of flagship brands. Daniel will be tasked with further increasing campaign performance, developing new technology partner relationships and expanding our global ad footprint.

Nick Flood, Managing Director, Digital, Dennis said: “The digital publishing industry is evolving at such a speed which presents premium publishers like ourselves a wealth of new opportunities. Daniel brings a massive amount of experience into the business as we look to dramatically grow and capitalise the success of our brands digitally. His in-depth technical knowledge of ad platforms and the overall ecosystem will be pivotal in our future success. ”

Dan Powell-Rees, Revenue Operations Director, Dennis, said: “I am delighted to join Dennis at this exciting time . The Dennis portfolio is growing rapidly and there are few publishers this well positioned to grow on the back of industry change. I am incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to utilise my experience thus far to help drive that forward.”