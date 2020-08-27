DENNIS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF RANDY SIEGEL TO THE NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF NORTH AMERICAN CEO AS PART OF US GROWTH STRATEGY

Dennis, the leading international media group behind The Week, evo, Auto Express, IT Pro &

Kiplinger, today announces the appointment of Randy Siegel to the newly created role of North

American CEO to support its US expansion plans. Randy will join Dennis with immediate effect,

reporting to Group CEO James Tye.

In this newly created role, Randy will join the Operating Board of Dennis and lead Dennis’

North American businesses, including The Week in New York and Kiplinger in Washington DC.

He inherits a strong team, which has managed the business expertly through the recent

months of Covid disruption.

Randy joins from Advance Local, one of the largest media groups of newspapers and websites

in the US. During his tenure as CEO, he led a full digital transformation and built a profitable,

growth-oriented business that revolved around quality journalism and deep reader

engagement on all platforms, including social and video.

The new appointment reflects the importance of the US publishing market to Dennis, which

now represents nearly 50% of Group revenues and an even larger share of overall profit. As

Dennis continues to expand its customer base and footprint, Randy will be tasked with growing

the business over the coming years, both organically and via strategic acquisitions.

James Tye, Group CEO of Dennis, said: “We are very excited to have Randy join Dennis. His

appointment means we now have a North American business primed for growth. After the

successful acquisition of the Kiplinger business in 2019 and the launch of The Week Junior in

March this year, the US business is seeing double digit growth in 2020. Randy and his talented

team have ambitious plans to build on that and maintain momentum into 2021 and beyond.”

Randy Siegel, North American CEO of Dennis, commented on his appointment: “I am honoured

and excited to join the Dennis team. My talented colleagues and I have an exceptional

opportunity to grow and develop the business in North America, reaching new audiences and

markets, and I have no doubt we will be successful.”