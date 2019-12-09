Dennis appoints Richard Kerr as CFO

-Kerr to join Dennis as Chief Financial Officer in Spring 2020

-Kerr joins Dennis from Guardian Media Group, where he has been CFO during the group’s successful turnaround and transformation

Dennis, the leading international media group behind The Week, evo, Auto Express, IT Pro & Kiplinger, can today announce the appointment of Richard Kerr as Chief Financial Officer. Richard will join Dennis in the Spring of 2020, reporting to Group CEO James Tye.

As CFO, Richard will play a vital role in Dennis’ strategic initiatives, including overseeing the finance function, corporate development and acquisitions, forecasting, risk analysis and legal functions.

Richard has a proven track record in the media sector of leading integrated strategic planning and delivering on key transformational initiatives, including acquisitions.

He joins Dennis from the Guardian Media Group where he held the position of CFO through one of the “most significant turnarounds in recent British media history” according to analysts. Over the last 4 years he has helped the group grow revenues, in particular internationally, digitally and through subscriptions/contributions. He has enabled The Guardian to achieve profitability and financial stability after many years of losses.

Richard has a wealth of experience in both media and acquisitions, having previously held a number of CFO roles at UBM helping the UK listed media group expand internationally and deliver high levels of growth.

James Tye, Group CEO, Dennis, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Richard to Dennis. He will be joining Dennis at a key time in our history as we continue to expand our footprint both here in the UK and in the US. Richard brings a huge amount of experience and energy with him and I am very much looking forward to working with him on a broad range of growth projects.”

Richard Kerr, CFO, Guardian Media Group, said: “Dennis is one of the world’s leading media groups, with a strong portfolio of brands and a talented team. I am very much looking forward to the opportunity to help shape and expand the business and build on this success.”