Dennis Automotive launches £1 million #GetBritainMovingAgain campaign

Britain’s biggest automotive publisher supports UK car industry

Free advertising offered to car manufacturers during the month of May

Multi-channel campaign aims to raise awareness of new car deals for when lockdown lifts

Dennis Automotive, publishers of Auto Express, evo, Car Throttle, Octane, Carbuyer and DrivingElectric, has announced a million-pound campaign to support the UK car industry as it looks to reopen and rebuild as a result of the Coronavirus crisis.

With factories and showrooms all closed since the middle of March, Dennis Automotive’s #GetBritainMovingAgain campaign aims to support the entire UK car industry by raising awareness of the cars and offers available to consumers as manufacturers and dealers start to think about re-opening.

Dennis Automotive’s market-leading brands will be making advertising space – across print, digital and social platforms – available to manufacturers free of charge during the month of May, for a message of their choice. The adverts will all feature the #GetBritainMovingAgain campaign logo, while existing advertisers will be offered the chance to amplify their messages at no extra cost. In total, advertising space worth more than £1million will be made available to the industry.

Editorial director of Dennis Automotive, Steve Fowler, commented: “The UK car industry is worth more than £80billion and employs more than 800,000 people, many of whom have been badly affected emotionally and financially during this crisis.

“We want to do something to support the industry and everyone who works in it by raising awareness of the incredible cars and the incredible deals that will be out there as and when the time is right to go car shopping once more.”

Car makers will be approached by Dennis Automotive’s sales team, offering them advertising space as they usually do, but this time without asking for any payment.

Speaking about the #GetBritainMovingCampaign, SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes commented: “A strong car market is fundamental to a healthy economy so we welcome this initiative and its support for this important sector.

“Mobility is crucial to our everyday lives so we need to see showrooms in the first wave of retail re-openings to drive manufacturing and economic recovery. When the time is right, manufacturers and dealers will be ready to help the UK get back to business and society moving once again.”