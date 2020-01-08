Dennis brands receive five nominations for inaugural Publisher Podcast Awards

Dennis’ current affairs and tech brands have received an impressive five nominations between them for the inaugural Publisher Podcast Awards that will take place in London in March.

The Week leads the way with two nominations for Best Branded Podcast and Best News & Current Affairs, while sister brand The Week Junior is shortlisted in the Best Specialist Podcast category.

Both PC Pro and IT Pro have been nominated in the Best Technology Podcast category.

The Publisher Podcast Awards are a celebration of the best podcasts in the publishing and media industry, rewarding and supporting the talent and sheer brilliance that is emerging from this growing medium.

Dennis’ full list of nominations is:

Best Branded Podcast*

Business Unwrapped – The Week, Dennis/Barclays

*Podcast episodes or series that have been produced by a publisher in partnership with or sponsored by a brand

Best News & Current Affairs Podcast

The Week Unwrapped – The Week, Dennis

Best Specialist Podcast

The Week Junior Show – Dennis

Best Technology Podcast

PC Pro Podcast – Dennis

The IT Pro Podcast – Dennis

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in March at Proud Cabaret in London. The full shortlist and further details about the event can be found at: https://publisherpodcastawards.com/shortlist/

Congratulations to all nominees!