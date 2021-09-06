Dennis’ Commercial Design Team Wins Three MUSE Creative Awards

Dennis’ commercial design team has won in three categories at this year’s MUSE Creative Awards, including Platinum for the Model Discovery Unit Immersive Format in the Auto Branded Content category.

Taking in 4876 entries from all over the world in both the MUSE Creative Awards and the MUSE Design Awards, the competition has demonstrated itself to be one of the leading programs in honoring excellent individuals in the creative and design fields.

Dennis’ full list of winning entries is:

Branded Content – Auto & Auto Services

Model Discover Unit Immersive Format – PLATINUM

Advertising

Advertising Week Europe Guide & 2021 Trend Report – GOLD

Interactive Brand Experience

Kiplinger Phase 1 – SILVER

With 46 jurors onboarding from 25 countries, the awards ensure that a diverse panel of qualified professionals are adjudicating the competition. Every entry is assessed based on relevant standards pertaining to their respective industries in order to ensure impartiality.

The full list of winners can be found online at: https://museaward.com/winner.php