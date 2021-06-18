Dennis’ Global Customer Revenues Team Shortlisted At Influencer Marketing Awards

Dennis’ Global Customer Revenues Team has been nominated in the Most Effective Campaign for ROI category at this year’s Influencer Marketing Awards, for its collaboration with Pepper Studio. The companies worked together on a campaign to raise awareness of Dennis’ award-winning current affairs magazine for children, The Week Junior.

Now in their third year the Influencer Marketing Awards have a simple mission: to shine a light on exceptional Influencer Marketing campaigns that showcase exceptional planning, execution, creativity and innovation. Seeking to recognise agencies and platforms that are helping brands to plan, smartly execute and measure their influencer marketing campaigns. Either as a standalone campaign or as part of a multi-channel effort.

The 2021 ceremony will be broadcast virtually, allowing the opportunity to maximise a global audience of around 3,000 industry professionals eager to discover a best-in-class strategy.

To find out more about the awards, to register for the ceremony, and to see the full shortlist go to: https://influencermarketingawards.com/