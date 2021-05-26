Dennis Group Nominated For Six BSME Talent Awards

The Dennis Group has been shortlisted in six categories at the BSME Talent Awards 2021, including Best Deputy Editor for James Spender, Cyclist and Best Use of Social Media for Sam Jenkins, evo.

The BSME Talent Awards celebrate the breadth of talent across teams, from editorial assistants and social media teams to brilliant writers and designers, both print and digital. The Awards provide the perfect opportunity to reward the industry’s brightest stars, showcase their work and recognise their immense talent.

The Dennis Group nominations are:

BEST ART TEAM

Dave Kelsall, Rachel Billings, Elton Lam, Steve Clarke, Heather Reeves

The Week Junior, The Week Junior Science + Nature

Dennis Publishing

BEST DESIGNER – PRINT

Richard Browne

evo

Autovia

BEST PRINT WRITER – CONSUMER

Ciaran Sneddon

The Week Junior, The Week Junior Science + Nature

Dennis Publishing

BEST SPECIALIST WRITER – PRINT (NEW FOR 2021)

Adam Towler

evo

Autovia

BEST DEPUTY EDITOR

James Spender

Cyclist

Dennis Publishing

BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA (NEW FOR 2021)

Sam Jenkins

evo

Autovia

The winners will be announced at a special virtual celebration on Thursday 1st July at 5pm. The event will feature some special guest presenters including radio and television presenter Anita Rani, actress Tamzin Outhwaite, former editor of The Guardian Alan Rusbridger, photographer Misan Harriman and journalist and author Dolly Alderton.

To find out more about the awards, and to view the full shortlist go to: bsme.com/talent-awards-2021-shortlist