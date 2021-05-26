Dennis Group Nominated For Six BSME Talent Awards

The Dennis Group has been shortlisted in six categories at the BSME Talent Awards 2021, including Best Deputy Editor for James Spender, Cyclist and Best Use of Social Media for Sam Jenkins, evo.
The BSME Talent Awards celebrate the breadth of talent across teams, from editorial assistants and social media teams to brilliant writers and designers, both print and digital. The Awards provide the perfect opportunity to reward the industry’s brightest stars, showcase their work and recognise their immense talent.
The Dennis Group nominations are:
BEST ART TEAM
Dave Kelsall, Rachel Billings, Elton Lam, Steve Clarke, Heather Reeves
The Week Junior, The Week Junior Science + Nature
Dennis Publishing
BEST DESIGNER – PRINT
Richard Browne
evo
Autovia
BEST PRINT WRITER – CONSUMER
Ciaran Sneddon
The Week Junior, The Week Junior Science + Nature
Dennis Publishing
BEST SPECIALIST WRITER – PRINT (NEW FOR 2021)
Adam Towler
evo
Autovia
BEST DEPUTY EDITOR
James Spender
Cyclist
Dennis Publishing
BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA (NEW FOR 2021)
Sam Jenkins
evo
Autovia
The winners will be announced at a special virtual celebration on Thursday 1st July at 5pm. The event will feature some special guest presenters including radio and television presenter Anita Rani, actress Tamzin Outhwaite, former editor of The Guardian Alan Rusbridger, photographer Misan Harriman and journalist and author Dolly Alderton.
To find out more about the awards, and to view the full shortlist go to: bsme.com/talent-awards-2021-shortlist