Dennis Group Receives Eight AOP Awards Nominations

Dennis Group and it’s associated brands has been shortlisted for eight AOP Awards, including The AOP Employer Excellence Award and Sales Team of the Year.

Throughout 2020, amidst a global crisis, digital publishers created engaging content, built audiences, grew revenue streams, and delivered new innovations around product and processes – across news, consumer interest, and B2B. The AOP Awards will shine a spotlight on the individuals and teams across the industry who have been making the difference.

The full list of Dennis Group nominations is as follows:

The AOP Employer Excellence Award

Dennis Publishing

Product Development Team of the Year

Dennis Product Development Team

Sales Team of the Year

Dennis Group (Dennis + Autovia)

Advertising Operations Team of the Year

Autovia, Ad Operations Team

Delivery Team, Dennis Demand Gen

Best Diversification of Commercial Strategy, sponsored by Deloitte

Autovia Limited

Best Use of Audio

The Week Unwrapped

Best Use of Video, sponsored by Unruly

How E-bikes Helped Alistair McLean Ride Again – Cyclist Videos, Dennis Publishing

In the run up to the winners being announced on 16th September, the AOP will be sharing a variety of content across social media to explore the four key themes that are driving digital publishing success; Growth, Innovation, Culture and Quality.

To find out more about the awards and to view the full shortlist go to: https://www.ukaop.org/awards2021