Dennis launches a third print title in its cycling portfolio, Cycling Electric

-New electric bike magazine on sale from 29th April 2020

-Content focuses on education about e-bikes, the latest tech, reviews in all categories and inspiring ride ideas

-Cycling Electric Demo Day event to follow the launch on 4th July

Dennis, the leading international media group and publisher of the award-winning Cyclist and Cyclist Off-road, launches a third magazine in its cycling portfolio – Cycling Electric. National sale from 29th April 2020.

The new 140-page magazine, priced at £5.99, is an inspiring introduction to the world of e-bikes. How do they work? How fast do they go? How much do they cost to buy and run? All these questions and more are answered in Cycling Electric. Fast, fun and environmentally friendly, an e-bike is perfect for the daily commute or for adding a new dimension to road riding and mountain biking.

Mark Sutton, Editor of Cycling Electric, said: “When Dennis Publishing first told me of their plans to launch into the electric bike space I had what many in the business describe as ‘the e-bike smile’. It was something I couldn’t turn down. We hope that Cycling Electric will play a part in bringing cycling to a vastly under-served demographic of people who may have looked at cycling with curiosity, but decided, for whatever reason, that they cannot participate. This is what is so wonderful to me about the e-bike; the ability to open that door wide and invite everyone in, no matter their age, health status or experience.”

Dharmesh Mistry, Managing Director, Specialist division said “Cycling Electric is the new e-bike media brand that will reach readers across multiple platforms, educating and helping them find the right e-bike for their needs, be that for commuting or leisure. To do this, we’ve brought together the UK’s best e-bike experts to ensure that our readers get trusted, reliable and jargon-stripped advice on the various categories of e-bike. The content will guide consumers through the rapidly developing market and demonstrate that e-bikes can appeal to both cycling newbies and existing commuters, as well as bringing accessibility to the masses.”

With key retailers confirming record sales of e-bikes in 2019, the e-bike industry is growing at pace. It’s clear that e-bikes will play a significant role in the future of cycling, and Cycling Electric is the go-to destination for everything you need to know about the world of e-bikes.

The magazine will be available from select WHSmith stores, Sainsbury’s and key independent retailers across the UK.

Coupled with the new magazine comes the launch of a brand new event, the Cycling Electric Demo Day, at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London on 4th July 2020. Attendees will be given the opportunity to discover, test and compare a wide range of different e-bike models on a one-mile, traffic-free cycle track. Tickets include unlimited cycling from 10am-4pm, a goody bag worth £25 and advice from e-bike experts who will be on hand to answer any questions. The purpose of the event is to allow riders to find out everything they want to know about e-bikes in a relaxed, enjoyable and ‘no sales pressure’ environment.

Tern, Raleigh, Haibike, Ribble, Forme, Fully Charged, Cowboy and Evans Cycles are already signed up, plus several others are to be announced. Each of these brands will have experts on hand to guide consumers through the technical features, answer any questions and get them set for their first outing on an assisted bike. The track will be open for demos from 10am through to 4pm. Further information is available at cyclingelectricevents.co.uk

For advertising and sponsorship opportunities, please contact adrian_hogan@dennis.co.uk