Dennis’ Marketing & Events Team Nominated for Awards Team of the Year

The Dennis Marketing & Events Team has been shortlisted in the prestigious Awards Team of the Year category at this year’s Awards Awards.

Celebrating the very best of the Awards Industry, the Awards Awards give those that normally operate behind-the-scenes their own chance to grab a place in the limelight.

Dennis’ Marketing & Events Team host around 50 events per year in each of Dennis’ specialist areas, including the New Car Awards, the Historic Motoring Awards and the UK Cloud Awards along with various track days and big rides for Cyclist magazine.

This year’s event will be hosted in July at the Tower of London alongside the Conference Awards. The full shortlist can be found here: https://awardsawards.co.uk/finalists-2020/

Congratulations to all nominees and good luck at the awards.