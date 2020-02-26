Dennis Nominated for Five Newspaper & Magazine Awards

Dennis has been shortlisted for five Newspaper & Magazine Awards (NMAs). These include Subscriptions Team of the Year, Subscription Publication of the Year for The Week as well as recognising our talent in the Young Achiever of the Year category. Congratulations to everyone that’s contributed and been shortlisted!

The Awards are run by the Association of Circulation Executives, a trade association bringing together members from the field of newspaper and magazine publishing, wholesaling, distribution, print, marketing services and retailing. In their 69th year, the awards are a celebration of the great and the good from the industry.

Dennis’ full list of nominations is as follows:

Subscriptions Team of the Year

Dennis Direct Marketing

Best Use of Data

The Week

Subscription Campaign of the Year

Viz 40th Anniversary

Subscription Publication of the Year

The Week Junior

Young Achiever of the Year

Luke Tutt

The winners will be announced at a 1920’s themed event on Thursday 2nd April in London. The full shortlist can be found at: https://www.acecirculation.com/nma2020-short-list-announced/