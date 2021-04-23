Dennis Nominated for 10 PPA Awards

Dennis has been nominated for 10 PPA Awards across its portfolio of brands, including Media Brand of the Year for The Week and The PPA Sustainability Award.
Now in their 41st year, the highly sought-after PPA Awards are given to the very best professional publishers across the UK, rewarding excellence in areas from writing and editing to design and teamwork.
The Week Junior has been shortlisted in the Front Cover of the Year category which is voted for by the public, making it one of the most hotly contested categories at the awards. The magazine is in great company, having been shortlisted alongside the likes of The Big Issue, British Vogue and Wired. All the covers can be found here: https://ppacoveroftheyear.co.uk/
The full list of Dennis nominations is as follows:
PPA Best Response to COVID-19 Award
Making Sense of the Pandemic for Children, The Week Junior
PPA Campaign of the Year
Cyclist 100 – Success in Tandem. Cyclist
PPA Children’s Magazine of the Year
The Week Junior
PPA Front Cover of the Year
The Week Junior
PPA Media Brand of the Year
The Week
PPA Podcast of the Year
The Car Throttle Podcast
The Week Unwrapped
PPA Subscriptions Strategy of the Year
The Path Back to Growth
Dennis Publishing
PPA Sustainability Award
Sustainability Initiative
PPA Team of the Year
Dennis Automotive Commercial Sales Team
The winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on the 23rd June, which is free for all to watch. All the details on how to register, along with the full shortlist can be found here: https://ppaawards.co.uk/2021/en/page/shortlist