Dennis Nominated For Eight Campaign Publishing Awards

Dennis has received eight nominations at this year’s Campaign Publishing Awards, including International Business of the Year, and Commercial Leader of the Year for Caroline Fenner.

Now in their tenth year, the Campaign Publishing Awards celebrate businesses and people who have adapted, embraced change and diversified during a time of significant change across the publishing and commercial content sectors.

The full list of Dennis nominations is as follows:

International Business of the Year

Dennis Publishing

Commercial Leader of the Year

Caroline Fenner

Podcast of the Year – Consumer Media

The Car Throttle Podcast

The Week Unwrapped

Launch of the Year

The Week Junior US

Marketing Team of the Year

Dennis Global Customer Revenues Team

Commercial Team of the Year

Autovia Sales Team

Current Affairs Sales Team

Industry leaders from across the national, regional and international media industry will judge the awards, with the winners announced at a virtual ceremony on 11 and 12 May.

The full shortlist can be found at: campaignpublishingawards.com/shortlist-2021/