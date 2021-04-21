Dennis Nominated For Eight Campaign Publishing Awards

Dennis has received eight nominations at this year’s Campaign Publishing Awards, including International Business of the Year, and Commercial Leader of the Year for Caroline Fenner.
Now in their tenth year, the Campaign Publishing Awards celebrate businesses and people who have adapted, embraced change and diversified during a time of significant change across the publishing and commercial content sectors.
The full list of Dennis nominations is as follows:
International Business of the Year
Dennis Publishing
Commercial Leader of the Year
Caroline Fenner
Podcast of the Year – Consumer Media
The Car Throttle Podcast
The Week Unwrapped
Launch of the Year
The Week Junior US
Marketing Team of the Year
Dennis Global Customer Revenues Team
Commercial Team of the Year
Autovia Sales Team
Current Affairs Sales Team
Industry leaders from across the national, regional and international media industry will judge the awards, with the winners announced at a virtual ceremony on 11 and 12 May.
The full shortlist can be found at: campaignpublishingawards.com/shortlist-2021/