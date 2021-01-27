Dennis Nominated For Five Publisher Podcast Awards

The Publisher Podcast Awards 2021 shortlist has been revealed and Dennis has received five nominations, including Best Launch for The Car Throttle Podcast.

Now in their second year, the Publisher Podcast Awards are a celebration of the best podcasts in the publishing and media industry. Run by the team behind the Media Voices Podcast, an industry-leading weekly show featuring news, views and interviews with key figures from around the media world, the awards celebrate and support the talent and sheer brilliance coming out of this growing medium.

The full list of Dennis nominations is as follows:

Best Podcast Launch

The Car Throttle Podcast

Best B2B Podcast

The IT Pro Podcast

Best News Podcast

The Week Unwrapped

Best Technology Podcast

The IT Pro Podcast

The PC Pro Podcast

Due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions The Publisher Podcast Awards 2021 ceremony will be virtual, and takes place on Wednesday 21st April at 12pm GMT.

The full shortlist and further details about the awards can be found at: https://publisherpodcastawards.com/