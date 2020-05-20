Dennis Nominated for Seven Campaign Publishing Awards

Dennis has been shortlisted in seven categories at this year’s Campaign Publishing Awards, including Media Company of the Year.

The awards celebrate the best, most innovative companies and talent in publishing and media. Campaign previously ran the British Media Awards and have built on that success by introducing multiple new categories and refreshing some of the existing awards.

Two of the new categories for 2020 are International Brand of the Year and Podcast of the Year. Dennis received nominations in both for The Week Junior & Science+Nature and The Week Unwrapped Podcast respectively.

The full list of Dennis nominations are as follows:

Media Company of the Year

Dennis Publishing

Editorial Leader of the Year Consumer Media

Steve Fowler, Auto Express

Rising Star – Content

Hugo Griffiths

Commercial Team of the Year Consumer Media/Customer Publishing

Nowse/B2B Sales Team

International Brand of the Year

The Week Junior & Science+Nature

Event of the Year Consumer Media/Customer Publishing

Cyclist Track Days

Podcast of the Year

The Week Unwrapped

The winners will be announced online over a three day period, from Tuesday 16th June to Thursday 18th June. This will be a time to unite and celebrate the groundbreaking work that goes on within the industry and to recognise organisations and individuals behind the amazing work that is created.

To view the full shortlist and find out more about the awards go to: https://www.campaignpublishingawards.com/shortlist-2020/

Congratulations to all nominees and good luck!