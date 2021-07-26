Dennis & Pepper Studio Win Gold At Influencer Marketing Awards

Dennis & Pepper Studio have won the gold trophy for Most Effective Campaign for ROI at this year’s Influencer Marketing Awards for their campaign: The Week Junior Influencing Subscriptions.

Now in their third year the Influencer Marketing Awards shine a light on exceptional Influencer Marketing campaigns that showcase excellent planning, execution, creativity and innovation. The Awards recognise agencies and platforms that are helping brands to plan, smartly execute and measure their influencer marketing campaigns.

Pepper Studio partnered with The Week Junior to drive considerable ROI for its weekly children’s magazine. During the Covid lockdowns, there was a higher than usual demand for The Week Junior magazines, presenting the perfect opportunity to encourage subscriptions.

Thanks to the power of influencers, The Week Junior and Pepper Studio led the way by driving high subscription ROI through relatable social content.

The winners were revealed at a virtual ceremony held on Thursday 22nd July. The full list of winners can be found at: https://influencermarketingawards.com/winners/