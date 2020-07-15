Dennis sees subscriptions increase by 9% during lockdown

Since the beginning of lockdown the number of people subscribing to all Dennis titles has increased by 9%. To ensure an uninterrupted service of their favourite magazines, all titles have offered free digital access to subscribers throughout the pandemic, which has been met with glowing reviews by readers. The team didn’t rest on their laurels though, instead implementing engagement campaigns to get new subscribers to the titles, with huge success.

The Week Junior has seen a massive increase in subscribers with the circulation growing by 23% since the lockdown began in March. The brand launched a new digital app so that subscribers were able to access all the content even when Royal Mail was struggling to deliver the printed magazine. It was downloaded over 20,000 times in the first month alone.

Parent title The Week has seen its subscriber base increase, while also celebrating its 25th anniversary as the nation was hibernating. The magazine has kept its 324,000 readers informed and open-minded about what was happening around the world during the global pandemic. This landmark birthday saw a dedicated campaign from the brand through bespoke competitions, and in doing so created a new and engaged audience segment with great cross sell potential.

In between producing a weekly magazine remotely, Editor-In-Chief, Caroline Law also found time to record a podcast with In Publishing talking about the challenges the team faced and how things have changed over the 25 years. You can listen to it here: https://shows.acast.com/the-inpublishing-podcast/episodes/caroline-law

Talking of podcasts The Week’s own podcast, The Week Unwrapped, has grown its listenership by 20% since March, whilst also winning Best News and Current Affairs Podcast at the Publisher Podcast Awards 2020 and being nominated for a further four podcast awards this year. You can find out more about The Week Unwrapped and subscribe to the podcast here: https://www.theweek.co.uk/the-week-unwrapped

The lockdown prompted many to brush up on their technology skills and knowledge too, with Computeractive, PC Pro, Computer Shopper and WebUser all increasing their subscriber base. Not to be outdone, younger computing fans got in on the act too, with the circulation of Minecraft World increasing by an outstanding 89% since January 2020.

Cycling saw a massive boost in the UK with everyone clambering to get their hands on bikes to take full advantage of their daily exercise time, and subscriptions to Cyclist magazine were no different – they rose by 39% since January.

This increase for Cyclist was helped along the way by a huge engagement campaign with Strava, the online tool for measuring and recording rides both indoors and out. Originally planned as a purely outdoor challenge, Cyclist and Strava, with support from DHB asked riders to cycle 100km in two weeks, unlocking benefits and discounts along the way. The ride could be completed either in one go or in stages, as long as the full 100km was finished in 14 days. As with so many things, with coronavirus taking hold the team had to adapt, allowing riders to complete the challenge on indoor turbo bikes. An incredible 128,000+ people took part. Cyclist’s Strava Club membership grew by 68%, while the partners grew their club membership by a whopping 233%, and saw 20% of sales through completely new customers thanks to the initiative. A great investment.

Although drivers were asked to use the roads for only essential journeys during lockdown, it didn’t stop the nation’s car enthusiasts from wanting to keep up with the passion. Auto Express, evo and Octane all saw their subscriber bases grow, and helped to keep that excitement alive while we were all stuck indoors.

The team from Viz made the most of the brand’s 40-year history to dive into their archives through a digital campaign. For the last 15 weeks content from old magazines was made available to download, and record numbers of people have been reading. Open rates on Viz emails are consistently over 80% showing strong engagement, and this data will be nurtured over follow-up campaigns. Subscriptions to the print magazine have increased too, with circulation up by 6% since January.

With an increase in subscribers across all Dennis titles, meaning even more eyes on each issue of the magazines, and increased engagement from audiences, this is a great time to be seen in our brands, both in print and online.