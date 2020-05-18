Dennis Shortlisted For Eight PPA Awards

Dennis’ brands and staff have received an impressive eight nominations in this year’s PPA Awards, including in two brand new categories Sustainability Initiative of the Year for The Week Junior, and Podcast of the Year for The Week Unwrapped.

The PPA Awards are one of the highlights of the media calendar, celebrating and recognising the inspiring and tireless work that publishers, agencies and partners do to ensure the industry continues to thrive. This year is the 40th anniversary of the awards, and will reflect on another memorable 12 months for the UK magazine media industry.

The full list of Dennis nominations is as follows:

Campaign Of The Year

The Week Junior Christmas Subscriptions Campaign

Event Of The Year

Cyclist Track Days

Innovation Of The Year

Honk my Horn, the Viz 40th Anniversary Board Game

Podcast Of The Year (NEW)

The Week Unwrapped

Special Interest Magazine Brand Of The Year

Cyclist

The Week Junior

Sustainability Initiative Of The Year (NEW)

The Week Junior

Team Leader Of The Year

Dharmesh Mistry, MD of Specialist Division

The awards ceremony will take place on 30th June, and due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, for the first time in their 40 year history the awards will be streamed live to audiences at home. All the details about how to watch live can be found here: https://ppaawards.co.uk/2020/en/page/watchlive

The full shortlist can be seen here: https://ppaawards.co.uk/2020/en/page/shortlist

Congratulations to all nominees and good luck on the night.