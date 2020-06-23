Dennis Shortlisted for Five AOP Awards

We are delighted to announce that Dennis has received an impressive five nominations in this year’s AOP Awards, including Best Online Brand in both the B2B and Consumer categories.

The AOP Awards set the industry standard for benchmarking and celebrating the best teams, the best brands, and best practice in innovative, creative, profitable digital publishing. In 2020, given that physical celebrations and gatherings are restricted, we are creating new ways to shine a light on the quality of the teams and ideas represented by all our finalists.

The full list of Dennis nominations is as follows:

Best Podcast Strategy

The Week Unwrapped

Best Diversification of Commercial Strategy

Nowse

Digital Sales Team of the Year

Nowse Sales Team

Best Online Brand: B2B

ITPro

Best Online Brand: Consumer

DrivingElectric.com

The AOP will be releasing a series of short-form video documentaries from 7 September through which they’ll explore what the ingredients for success are for finalists.

The winners will be announced during an online awards ceremony on the 15th October, meaning the whole industry can watch who is crowned the winners.

You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.ukaop.org/awards2020/awards-shortlist/aop-digital-publishing-awards-shortlist-2019?clearcache=1