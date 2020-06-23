Dennis Shortlisted for Five AOP Awards

We are delighted to announce that Dennis has received an impressive five nominations in this year’s AOP Awards, including Best Online Brand in both the B2B and Consumer categories.
The AOP Awards set the industry standard for benchmarking and celebrating the best teams, the best brands, and best practice in innovative, creative, profitable digital publishing. In 2020, given that physical celebrations and gatherings are restricted, we are creating new ways to shine a light on the quality of the teams and ideas represented by all our finalists.
The full list of Dennis nominations is as follows:
Best Podcast Strategy
The Week Unwrapped
Best Diversification of Commercial Strategy
Nowse
Digital Sales Team of the Year
Nowse Sales Team
Best Online Brand: B2B
ITPro
Best Online Brand: Consumer
DrivingElectric.com
The AOP will be releasing a series of short-form video documentaries from 7 September through which they’ll explore what the ingredients for success are for finalists.
The winners will be announced during an online awards ceremony on the 15th October, meaning the whole industry can watch who is crowned the winners.
You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.ukaop.org/awards2020/awards-shortlist/aop-digital-publishing-awards-shortlist-2019?clearcache=1