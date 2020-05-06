Dennis shortlisted for six BSME Talent Awards

Dennis staff have been shortlisted for six BSME Talent Awards showcasing the wealth of expertise within the company. The nominations include Best Subbing/Production Team for The Week Junior, Best Deputy for Auto Express’ Stuart Milne and the prestigious Fiona McPherson New Editor Award for Felicity Capon at The Week Junior.
The BSME Talent Awards are unique in that they celebrate the breadth of talent across the whole team. From essential but often-overlooked Editorial Assistants to standout print and digital writers, as well the best subbing and art teams out there, these awards are about seeking out the people who are shaping the industry right now.
The full list of Dennis nominations is as follows:
Best Subbing / Production team
The Week Junior: Phil Clough, Hugh Porter – Dennis Publishing
Best Section Editor / Team
The Week Junior: Ben Isaacs – Dennis Publishing
Best Writer – Business
Evo: Adam Towler – Dennis Publishing
Best Picture Editor / Researcher
The Week Junior: Rachel Billings – Dennis Publishing
Best Deputy
Auto Express: Stuart Milne – Dennis Publishing
The 2020 Fiona Macpherson new editor
The Week Junior: Felicity Capon – Dennis Publishing
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the awards will be held virtually for the first time ever, with the winners being revealed in June on the BSME social channels on Instagram and Twitter.
The full shortlist can be found here: https://www.bsme.com/2020-talent-awards-shortlist
Congratulations to all nominees and good luck!