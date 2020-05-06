Dennis shortlisted for six BSME Talent Awards

Dennis staff have been shortlisted for six BSME Talent Awards showcasing the wealth of expertise within the company. The nominations include Best Subbing/Production Team for The Week Junior, Best Deputy for Auto Express’ Stuart Milne and the prestigious Fiona McPherson New Editor Award for Felicity Capon at The Week Junior.

The BSME Talent Awards are unique in that they celebrate the breadth of talent across the whole team. From essential but often-overlooked Editorial Assistants to standout print and digital writers, as well the best subbing and art teams out there, these awards are about seeking out the people who are shaping the industry right now.

The full list of Dennis nominations is as follows:

Best Subbing / Production team

The Week Junior: Phil Clough, Hugh Porter – Dennis Publishing

Best Section Editor / Team

The Week Junior: Ben Isaacs – Dennis Publishing

Best Writer – Business

Evo: Adam Towler – Dennis Publishing



Best Picture Editor / Researcher

The Week Junior: Rachel Billings – Dennis Publishing



Best Deputy

Auto Express: Stuart Milne – Dennis Publishing



The 2020 Fiona Macpherson new editor

The Week Junior: Felicity Capon – Dennis Publishing



Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the awards will be held virtually for the first time ever, with the winners being revealed in June on the BSME social channels on Instagram and Twitter.

The full shortlist can be found here: https://www.bsme.com/2020-talent-awards-shortlist

Congratulations to all nominees and good luck!