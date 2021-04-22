Dennis Wins Two Awards In Two Days

Dennis employees and brands have been recognised by two awards bodies this week; Seema Hope, Global Customer Insight Director, has been listed in the Insight250, while The Week Unwrapped has won Best News Podcast at the Publishing Podcast Awards.

The Insight250 celebrates worldwide pioneers, leaders and innovators in market research, data-driven marketing and intelligence. It presents a unique view into academic, enterprise, agency, technology, media and association data-driven innovators around the globe.

Hope joins a wealth of talent on the list, including Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Advisor to the UK Government.

Now in their second year, the Publisher Podcast Awards are a celebration of the best podcasts in the publishing and media industry. Run by the team behind the Media Voices Podcast, an industry-leading weekly show featuring news, views and interviews with key figures from around the media world, the awards celebrate and support the talent and sheer brilliance coming out of this growing medium.

The Week Unwrapped retains its title in the Best News Podcast category, having won it at the inaugural awards in 2020.

To find out more about the Insight250 and see the full list go to: https://insight250.com/#awardees

For the full list of winners of the Publisher Podcast Awards 2021 go to: https://publisherpodcastawards.com/winners2021/