Dennis Wins Two at BSME Awards 2019

Two Dennis editors walked away with trophies at last night’s BSME Awards. Pete Muir, Editor of Cyclist won in the Sport, Fitness & Health category, while Dan Green, Editor of The Week Junior Science+Nature took home the gong for Launch of the Year.

Cyclist magazine has won 19 industry awards since it was launched in 2012; this is the second time Pete has won a BSME Award.

The Week Junior Science+Nature is the sister title to the award winning The Week Junior magazine, aimed at 8-15 year olds and is designed to ignite readers’ curiosity and passion for discovery. The monthly magazine was launched in September 2018 and already boasts more than 10,000 subscribers.

The BSME Awards are the biggest and most glamorous event in every editor’s diary. A who’s who of the country’s leading editors come together every November, together with many of their publishers, editorial and advertising team members, to honour the best in British magazines.

The awards were presented at the Sheraton Grand Park Lane, London on Tuesday 19th November. The full list of winners and nominees can be found on their website at https://www.bsme.com/2019-bsme-award-winners

Congratulations to all winners and nominees.