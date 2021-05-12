Dennis Wins Two Campaign Publishing Awards

Dennis has won two Campaign Publishing Awards for Marketing Team of the Year and Rising Star (Commercial), and received a high commendation in three further categories including International Business of the Year.

Now in their tenth year, the Campaign Publishing Awards celebrate businesses and people who have adapted, embraced change and diversified during a time of significant change across the publishing and commercial content sectors.

Dennis’ Global Customer Revenues Team walked away with the title of Marketing Team of the Year, while Joe Teal, Account Director on MoneyWeek & The Week was the judges’ clear winner in the Rising Star (Commercial) category.

Dennis also received a high commendation in the International Business of the Year category. This reflects the business’ expansion in the US in recent years, including launching The Week Junior into the market in March 2020.

The full list of Dennis’ wins and high commendations is as follows:

Marketing Team of the Year

Dennis Global Customer Revenues Team

Rising Star Commercial

Joe Teal

International Business of the Year

Dennis – highly commended

Commercial Team of the Year

Autovia – highly commended

Podcast of the Year – Consumer

The Car Throttle Podcast – highly commended

The awards took place online and were split into two shows on the 11th and 12th May. The full list of winners can be found at: campaignpublishingawards.com/results-2021/