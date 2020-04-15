DRIVER POWER 2020: LEXUS TOPS CARMAKER POLL FOR FOURTH TIME

Lexus named best car brand by owners

Ranked builder of the most reliable cars in Britain

Results exclusively published in the latest issue of Auto Express, on sale now

Lexus has been named Britain’s best car maker for the fourth year running in the Driver Power brands survey, published exclusively in Auto Express.

The findings come as thousands of motorists rated their cars in Britain’s most comprehensive car ownership survey.

Owners said that no other manufacturer builds more reliable cars, or cars that are built better, than Lexus. And not only do the firm’s customers love the design of their cars, both inside and out, but they say Lexus builds the best engines and gearboxes in the business.

And Lexus owners say their cars offer a fantastic driving experience, too, and are delighted with the ride quality on offer, as well as sharp steering and strong braking systems. And a second-place in our safety category is another fantastic result.

Closely mirroring the Driver Power New Car survey, revealed last week, it is Asian brands that dominate the upper echelons of the survey. Kia, in second place, narrowly missed out on the top spot, and was followed by Subaru and Mazda. Honda and Toyota were also in the top 10, together with four European makers: Skoda, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo and Volvo.

Ewan Shepherd, Lexus UK Director, said: “Everyone at Lexus is hugely proud of how consistently well our brand does in the Driver Power survey. The most important judges of our cars are the people who own them, and for them to provide such positive feedback is both brilliant and humbling.

“Delivering amazing experiences is the ethos that runs through everything we do at Lexus, from the quality and feel of our cars to our customer service. Our network plays a huge part in our success, and they also deserve great credit for making this award possible.”

Steve Fowler, editor-in-chief of Auto Express, said: “Other companies may be envious of Lexus’ achievement, but the truth is that there’s no secret to its repeated victories. Lexus builds reliable cars to a high standard, and owners love its designs, interiors and the way their cars drive. Lexus proves once again that it knows precisely what its customers want, and consistently delivers.”

For the full report, see this week’s issue of Auto Express magazine, or visit www.autoexpress.co.uk/driver-power

The Driver Power 2020 top 10 brands:

Lexus

Kia

Subaru

Mazda

Skoda

Toyota

Honda

Peugeot

Alfa Romeo

Volvo