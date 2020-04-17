DrivingElectric reveals Britain’s best-known electric cars

- Readers of DrivingElectric have named the Nissan Leaf as the best-known electric car in the UK, with Tesla voted the most innovative electric-car brand
A survey of more than 700 people carried out by DrivingElectric.com, the UK’s leading electric-car consumer advice brand, has revealed that the Nissan Leaf to be the best-known electric car. Over 94% of respondents – surveyed across DrivingElectric and its sister titles Auto Express and Carbuyer – said they had heard of the Leaf.
Now in its second generation, the Nissan was the first pure-electric production car in the mainstream family car market when it launched in 2010.
The more expensive Tesla Model S and Jaguar I-Pace ranked a close second and third for buyer awareness, with 93% and 89% respectively. The brand-new Honda e, as well as the Mercedes EQC and Smart EQ ForTwo fared worst, with less than 68% of those surveyed having heard of them.
Electric car giant Tesla did well in other areas of the survey, with voters putting the US brand first for leading electric-car adoption in the UK, followed closely by Nissan and Jaguar. Tesla topped the leaderboard when voters were asked which brand had the most innovative electric-car range, too, while Jaguar and BMW came second and third.
Jaguar – which launched the all-electric I-Pace in 2018 – also managed a very worthy win when participants were asked which manufacturer produced the most visually appealing electric cars. Tesla and BMW were runners-up in this category, securing second and third place.
Richard Ingram, editor of DrivingElectric said: “The survey shows that brands that have been selling electric cars for the longest are the ones that buyers are most aware of.
“But with the market now offering such a great array of fantastic plug-in models, it’s more important than ever that consumers do their research on DrivingElectric.com – and consider those models that might not be household names.”
Overall, the survey showed that Nissan, Tesla, Jaguar and BMW are well known as electric-car makers, while other brands such as Mercedes and Volvo scored lower for buyer awareness.
The full results of our 2020 electric-car survey are detailed below, and you can find further details on our website at: http://drivingelectric.com/electric-car-survey
Electric car model awareness
- Nissan Leaf (94%)
- Tesla Model S (93%)
- Jaguar I-Pace (89%)
- Tesla Model X (88%)
- BMW i3 (86%)
- MINI Electric (85%)
- Volkswagen e-Golf (85%)
- Hyundai Kona Electric (81%)
- Renault ZOE (81%)
- Audi e-tron (81%)
- Vauxhall Corsa-e (79%)
- Volkswagen e-up! (77%)
- Peugeot e-208 (71%)
- Honda e (68%)
- Mercedes EQC (55%
- Smart EQ ForTwo (45%)
Brands leading electric-car adoption in the UK
- Tesla
- Nissan
- Jaguar
- BMW
- Renault
- Hyundai
- Kia
- Volkswagen
- Audi
- Volvo
Brands producing the most innovative electric cars
- Tesla
- Jaguar
- BMW
- Nissan
- Hyundai
- Kia
- Volkswagen
- Renault
- Audi
- Honda
Brands producing the most visually appealing electric cars
- Jaguar
- Tesla
- BMW
- Audi
- Mercedes
- Volvo
- Volkswagen
- Peugeot
- Hyundai
- Kia