Expert Reviews Launches Best Broadband Awards 2021

– Helping readers find the best provider for them

– More than 1,000 readers have taken part in an online survey

Expert Reviews, Dennis’ consumer-advice site, has surveyed its readers to find the Best Broadband provider of 2021.

With many people across the world switching to remote working in 2020 and households becoming increasingly reliant on the internet for both work and entertainment, reliable broadband has never been more important.

Unfortunately, not all broadband providers are created equal, with no two providers excelling or struggling in the same areas: speed, reliability and customer satisfaction vary depending on the company you choose and even the town you live in.

Expert Reviews is looking beyond the company’s claims and instead has asked its readers to take part in a survey, to help gather a coherent picture of an often incoherent industry. Asking readers to give feedback provides a balanced, real-world picture of how broadband ISPs are performing.

Expert Reviews first conducted the Best Broadband Awards in 2020, when Plusnet was the overall winner, excelling in the Most Reliable and Best Value categories.

More than 1,000 people have taken part in this year’s survey. The winners will be announced at the end of January 2021 on the Expert Reviews website.