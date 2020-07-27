Expert Reviews Launches Remote Working Awards

First awards aimed at helping people find best home-working setup

16 categories with everything from monitors to mice covered

Expert Reviews has launched the Remote Working Awards, the first and only awards aimed at helping people find the best home-working setup. The winners from the 16 categories have been revealed online today, and include Phillips for Best Monitor, and Logitech for Best Mouse.

For the majority of people in the UK, working from the office is likely to be the exception not the norm for many months to come. And now that people have realised the benefits – a better work/life balance, less time wasted on the crowded commute – there’s no going back.

But working from home isn’t without its problems. How do you know which of the myriad of monitors, printers, keyboards and conferencing headphones really will deliver on their promise to make your working life easier?

With 16 categories covering that and more, the Expert Reviews team has tested hundreds of items of tech to ensure that its readers are investing their money in the right piece of kit for them.

Monica Horridge, editor of Expert Reviews, said: “For many, lockdown has meant going from well-considered office spaces, with fully functioning IT departments and expensive equipment, to hunkering over a tiny laptop screen on the coffee table. When it comes to buying the right equipment to improve your working space, it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. We’ve tested hundreds of devices for your home setup, finding the very best products to make your life easier and more productive.”

The 16 categories and their winners are:

Best Monitor

Philips 346B1C

Best Budget Monitor

AOC 24B2XH

Best Printer

Canon Pixma TS8350

Best Mouse

Logitech MX Master 3

Best Keyboard

Logitech MX Keys (Mac)

Best Conferencing Headset

Logitech Zone Wired

Best USB Microphone

Blue Yeti X

Best Home Working Laptop

LG Gram 17 (2020)

Best Business Laptop

HP Elite Dragonfly

Best PC Speakers

Creative T100

Best Wi-Fi Extender

Devolo Magic 2 Next

Best Router

Netgear Nighthawk AX8

Best Mesh Wi-Fi Router

Asus ZenWiFi AC

Best External Hard Drive

Seagate Backup Plus

Best NAS Drive

Synology DS218+

Best Webcam

Logitech SteamCam

You can find more details about the awards, including those that were highly commended at: https://www.expertreviews.co.uk/technology/1412284/expert-reviews-remote-working-awards-2020