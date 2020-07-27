Expert Reviews Launches Remote Working Awards

- First awards aimed at helping people find best home-working setup
Expert Reviews has launched the Remote Working Awards, the first and only awards aimed at helping people find the best home-working setup. The winners from the 16 categories have been revealed online today, and include Phillips for Best Monitor, and Logitech for Best Mouse.
For the majority of people in the UK, working from the office is likely to be the exception not the norm for many months to come. And now that people have realised the benefits – a better work/life balance, less time wasted on the crowded commute – there’s no going back.
But working from home isn’t without its problems. How do you know which of the myriad of monitors, printers, keyboards and conferencing headphones really will deliver on their promise to make your working life easier?
With 16 categories covering that and more, the Expert Reviews team has tested hundreds of items of tech to ensure that its readers are investing their money in the right piece of kit for them.
Monica Horridge, editor of Expert Reviews, said: “For many, lockdown has meant going from well-considered office spaces, with fully functioning IT departments and expensive equipment, to hunkering over a tiny laptop screen on the coffee table. When it comes to buying the right equipment to improve your working space, it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. We’ve tested hundreds of devices for your home setup, finding the very best products to make your life easier and more productive.”
The 16 categories and their winners are:
Best Monitor
Philips 346B1C
Best Budget Monitor
AOC 24B2XH
Best Printer
Canon Pixma TS8350
Best Mouse
Logitech MX Master 3
Best Keyboard
Logitech MX Keys (Mac)
Best Conferencing Headset
Logitech Zone Wired
Best USB Microphone
Blue Yeti X
Best Home Working Laptop
LG Gram 17 (2020)
Best Business Laptop
HP Elite Dragonfly
Best PC Speakers
Creative T100
Best Wi-Fi Extender
Devolo Magic 2 Next
Best Router
Netgear Nighthawk AX8
Best Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Asus ZenWiFi AC
Best External Hard Drive
Seagate Backup Plus
Best NAS Drive
Synology DS218+
Best Webcam
Logitech SteamCam
You can find more details about the awards, including those that were highly commended at: https://www.expertreviews.co.uk/technology/1412284/expert-reviews-remote-working-awards-2020