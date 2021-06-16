Expert Reviews Reveals The Winners of The Remote Working Awards 2021

– Logitech retains mouse & keyboard awards; Apple claims the award for best laptop

– The awards that celebrate the best tech for your home office

Expert Reviews, Dennis Publishing’s consumer-advice site, has unveiled the winners of its 2021 Remote Working Awards, with Logitech retaining its mouse and keyboard awards and Apple claiming the overall laptop gong for the M1 MacBook Air.

Since March 2020, working remotely has become the norm for most of us and, for many, returning to the office is either some way off or something they’ll never fully return to. With that realisation setting in, consumers across the UK are looking to refine their home working setups, and have been steadily improving on arrangements that may have been cobbled together in a rush. Far from being a flash in the pan, home working products continue to be more popular than ever.

As ever, with a broad range of product areas to think about and countless products vying for your attention within each one, it can be hard for consumers to know which to invest their money in. To help them out, the Expert Reviews team has tested hundreds of products across 16 categories to find the best equipment for everyone from those on a tight budget to those with a little more to spend.

Jonathan Bray, Head of Reviews for Expert Reviews, said: “When the world went into lockdown last year, no-one realised how long it would last, or the way it would change working habits forever. People were more concerned with getting their hands on kit, any kit, that worked, as everyone scrambled to buy whatever was left in the online stores.

“Now that remote working is here to stay, many are looking to upgrade to tech that doesn’t just do the job, but helps you to work more efficiently. We’ve been furiously testing everything from PC monitors to conferencing headsets to help you pick out the equipment that does just that.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best home working laptop

Winner: Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

Highly commended: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Best business laptop

Winner: Dell XPS 13 (2020)

Highly commended: Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (AMD)

Best monitor

Winner: LG UltraWide 38WN95C

Highly commended: Dell UltraSharp U2720Q

Best-value monitor

Winner: Iiyama ProLite XUB2493HSU-B1

Highly commended: Philips 242B1H

Best printer

Winner: Canon Pixma G650

Highly commended: Canon Pixma PRO-200

Best mouse

Winner: Logitech MX Master 3

Highly commended: SteelSeries Rival 3

Best keyboard

Winner: Logitech Ergo K860

Highly commended: MSI Vigor GK50 Elite

Best webcam

Winner: Anker PowerConf C300

Highly commended: Poly Studio P5

Best conferencing headset

Winner: Poly Voyager Focus 2

Highly commended: EPOS Adapt 135

Best USB microphone

Winner: Shure MV7

Highly commended: Shure MV5C

Best PC speakers

Winner: JBL One Series 104-BT

Highly commended: Creative Pebble V3

Best Wi-Fi extender

Winner: TP-Link RE650

Highly commended: Devolo Mesh WiFi 2

Best router

Winner: Asus RT-AX82U

Highly commended: Honor Router 3

Best mesh Wi-Fi router

Winner: Netgear Orbi RBK752

Highly commended: TP-Link Deco X20

Best external hard drive

Winner: Samsung T5 SSD

Highly commended: WD MyPassport Ultra

Best laptop stand

Winner: Twelve South ParcSlope

Highly commended: Trust GXT 1125 Quno

To find out more about why each product won, and where to buy them from, go to: Expert Reviews Remote Working Awards 2021: The very best home-working products