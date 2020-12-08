Expert Reviews Reveals Winners of its First Ever Parent & Baby Awards

– 13 categories ranging from car seats to bottles and baby thermometers

– Real-world testing of products by real-world parents

Expert Reviews, the Dennis brand that brings independent trusted reviews to consumers, has launched its Parent & Baby awards to help consumers find the best products for their new baby with the minimum of stress.

Becoming a parent should be an exciting time, but with so many new products to get your head around, it can also be completely bewildering. The Expert Reviews team recognised this and asked its team of experts that are parents themselves to conduct thousands of hours of tests on hundreds of products, from baby carriers to baby monitors, so that parents can feel confident with their recommendations.

Victoria Woollaston, who headed up the testing for the awards, is a mother and step-mother of two-year-old Toby and ten-year-old Harry. She has been reviewing tech and lifestyle products for more than a decade, and has spent all of Toby’s life putting the best baby, and now toddler, essentials to the test, having previously worked at MailOnline, Wired and Expert Reviews.

Victoria said of the testing: “It can be incredibly tricky – at the best of times – to get a real feel for car seats, pushchairs and other baby essentials when you’re out shopping. Let alone in the middle of a pandemic, when it’s often simply not possible to touch or feel these products in real life. To bring you honest, real-world views, me and my two-year-old son Toby are constantly putting the latest and best baby and toddler products to the test. To discover which are worth your cash, what features you should look out for and which actually do as they promise.”

Monica Horridge, Editor of Expert Reviews, said: “For first-time parents, finding the right products for your baby can be an unwanted distraction. There are hundreds of products on the market in so many different categories that knowing whether you need them, or which is the right one for you, can mean hours of research. The Expert Reviews Parent & Baby Awards cut through the confusion, bringing you recommendations you can trust, so you can spend more time caring – not buying for – your new baby.”

The full list of categories is as follows:

Best Car Seat, NUNA Prym

Best Steriliser, MAM Electric Baby Bottle Steriliser and Express Bottle Warmer

Best Baby Monitor, BT Smart Baby Monitor

Best White Noise Machine, myHummy

Best Baby Thermometer, Braun Thermoscan 7

Best Travel Cot, Bugaboo Stardust

Best High Chair, Joie Multiply 6-in-1

Best Pushchair, Stokke xplory

Best Value Pram, Silver Cross Pop

Best Baby Carrier, ErgoBaby Omni 360

Best Baby Bottle, Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Complete Feeding Set

Best Stair Gate, BabyDan Multidan Metal Extending Safety Gate

Best Baby Walkers, Babylo Combo 3-in-1 Walker

Best Nappies, Pampers Premium Protection New Baby

All the details, including reviews for each product, can be found at: expertreviews.co.uk/baby-kids/1412644/expert-reviews-parent-and-baby-awards