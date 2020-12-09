Fiat 500 named best electric car in Britain by DrivingElectric.com

– New Fiat 500 named Car of the Year and Best Small Electric Car

– 20 awards celebrate the best of electric and electrified motoring

– Full details online at DrivingElectric.com

The all-new, all-electric Fiat 500 has been named Car of the Year by leading electric-car website, DrivingElectric.

The third incarnation of Fiat’s iconic model impressed DrivingElectric’s judges by offering an unrivalled blend of desirability, chic looks, a smooth ride and an enticingly low price tag to “move the game on in a big way”.

As well as winning the coveted Car of the Year trophy, the new Fiat 500 also scooped the Best Small Electric Car award; one of 20 trophies to celebrate the best electric and electrified cars, and related technology, on the market today.

The Volkswagen Group was among the big winners, with the Volkswagen ID.3 named Best Electric Family Car, the SEAT Leon e-Hybrid awarded Best Small Plug-in Hybrid and the Skoda Superb iV Best Family Plug-in Hybrid, while the Porsche Taycan scooped Best Electrified Performance Car.

Reflecting the growth in the market for used electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid cars, DrivingElectric named the Nissan Leaf, Kia Niro PHEV and Toyota Prius the best used choices for their respective powertrains in a trio of awards in association with BuyaCar.co.uk.

Richard Ingram, DrivingElectric editor said: “The winner of our Car of the Year title has to be more than just a good electric car: it needs to move the game on in a big way and really stand out from the competition.

“The brand new, electric-only Fiat 500 does just that, with its tastefully updated styling, high-tech interior and usable range. The icing on this impressive cake is a satisfyingly affordable price: the new Fiat 500 starts from less than £20,000 – and as such, is a truly worthy winner of DrivingElectric’s overall Car of the Year.”

Francesco Vanni, country manager for Fiat and Abarth, said: “We are very excited to be launching the New 500 and winning awards even before the first UK customer deliveries have been made is testament to the hard work of our engineers and designers. We can’t wait for our customers to try it out for themselves when cars arrive early next year.”

The awards mark the latest step in the evolution of the DrivingElectric brand. Last month, DrivingElectric.com was relaunched on a new platform, designed to deliver best-in-class usability and visibility in major search engines. And the quarterly DrivingElectric magazine continues to go from strength to strength, while DrivingElectric events are scheduled to return in 2021.

DrivingElectric Car of the Year 2021: Fiat 500

Best small electric car: Fiat 500

Best family electric car: Volkswagen ID.3

Best premium electric car: Tesla Model 3

Best small plug-in hybrid: SEAT Leon e-Hybrid

Best family plug-in hybrid: Skoda Superb iV

Best premium plug-in hybrid: BMW X5 xDrive45e

Best small hybrid: Honda Jazz

Best family hybrid: Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

Best premium hybrid: Lexus RX

Best electrified performance car: Porsche Taycan

Best electrified commercial vehicle: Vauxhall Vivaro-e

Best used electric car: Nissan Leaf

Best used plug-in hybrid: Kia Niro PHEV

Best used hybrid: Toyota Prius

Best universal charging provider: InstaVolt

Best EV innovation: Octopus Energy: Electric Juice Network

Best EV app: Zap-Map

Future electric car (reader award): Ford Mustang MACH-E

Favourite electric car (reader award): Mazda MX-30