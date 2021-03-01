Greg LeMond Opens Up About That Race Against Fignon On The Cyclist Magazine Podcast

– LeMond won the Tour De France in 1989 beating rival Fignon by 8 seconds

– The cycling legend discusses motor and biological doping in fascinating in-depth interview

– The two-part podcast airs on 4th & 5th March featuring unheard stories and opinions

Ex cycling pro and Tour De France winner, Greg LeMond, will make a special guest appearance on the Cyclist Magazine podcast on the 4th & 5th March.

In an extended two-part episode of the popular fortnightly podcast the infamous rider opens up to the hosts, Joe Robinson and James Spender, about his legendary win over rival Fignon at the 1989 Tour De France.

Winning by just eight seconds, LeMond exclusively reveals what went on behind the scenes, and why he deserved the top spot at the world’s most prestigious road cycling race that year.

LeMond said: “At the time, holding on to a motorcycle or team car was an automatic disqualification. On Stage 10, the Tourmalet stage, I saw him holding onto a motorcycle, which should have been an automatic disqualification. By the end of the stage to Suberbagnes, he took 10 seconds from me and ripped me apart for not honouring the Yellow Jersey even though it was just my second day in the mountains at the Tour since 1986.”

Moving on to discuss doping in the sport, LeMond isn’t sure if “the sport can ever be 100% clean” but does feel hopeful that with the likes of Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), who regularly shares his stats and data, it tells him “everything is really good” and that “the real talent is showing up.”

When asked about the issue of motor doping in races LeMond did not hold back, stating “I do think there is still a huge risk for e-bikes. I’m telling you, it’s real. It has been used in the peloton and has been used to win some very big races.”

Joe Robinson, Digital Editor of Cyclist and co-host of the Cyclist Podcast said: “It was a real honour to interview such a cycling legend as LeMond, and to get to hear what it was like to be part of the most iconic race in cycling’s history. He gave us some absolute gems of stories and brutal honesty that cycling veterans, and those who are new to the sport, will not be disappointed by.”

The whole interview will be aired in two 45 minute episodes, with the first dropping at 8.30am on Thursday 4th March, and part two landing on Friday 5th March, just in time to listen to on your weekend rides.

From the team behind award-winning Cyclist Magazine, the podcast is for lovers of all things cycling, whether you’re a sucker for a sportive, a carbon fibre connoisseur or just Bernard Hinault’s biggest fan. Hosts Joe Robinson and James Spender bring you in-depth conversations from within the world of cycling by the people that know it best, with new episodes every other Thursday.

You can subscribe to the Cyclist Magazine Podcast by using the links below:

You can find out all about the podcast, including a full list of past episodes at: cyclist.co.uk/cyclistmagazinepodcast