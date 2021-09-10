Julian Lloyd Evans Nominated For Media Leader of the Year

Dennis Publishing’s Chief Revenue Officer, Julian Lloyd Evans, has been shortlisted in the Media Leader of the Year category at this year’s Media Week Awards.

The Media Week Awards are the most highly prized awards in UK commercial media. The Awards matter because they are judged by the toughest critics, industry peers. The expert judging panels are made up of leaders from across the media and marketing industries, and is a rigorous and objective judging process.

The category winner will be influenced by a public vote that will run on the Media Week Awards website until 2 October. A panel of industry judges will take the vote into account when determining the winner next month.

The Media Leader of the Year award launched in 2018. The Awards are judged by 100 industry leaders and co-chaired by Manning Gottlieb OMD chief executive Natalie Bell and Twitter managing director Dara Nasr.

The gala event will take place at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on Park Lane on Thursday 21 October.

To vote for your Media Leader of the Year go to: https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/article/media-week-awards-media-leader-year-shortlist-unveiled/1726793

To view the full shortlist for the awards go to: https://www.mediaweekawards.co.uk/shortlist