Kärcher Cleans Up With Three Wins In The Inaugural Expert Reviews Garden Awards

– Bosch appliances are a cut above with two wins in the bag

– The best kit for the garden tested by experts

Kärcher has washed away the competition and come out on top in the first annual Expert Reviews Garden Awards taking home three gongs, including Best Pressure Washer and Best Garden Hose.

Gardening has always been a popular pastime, but it’s become a lifeline over the past 12 months as people spruce up their outside spaces so they have a nice place to relax, exercise or socialise.

With so many tools on the market to choose from, for novice and expert gardeners alike, it can be hard for consumers to know what to spend their money on. That’s why Expert Reviews’ impartial consumer advice on what to buy – and why – is so important.

To support this invaluable content, Expert Reviews’ awards are here to highlight the very best and most innovative products in the industry, covering all manner of products in essential categories such as Best Lawn Mower, Best Secateurs and even Best Garden Hose.

Monica Horridge, Editor of Expert Reviews, said: “The popularity of gardening isn’t new, but with so many people now spending the majority of their time at home, even more people are testing out their green fingers and making their garden an extension of their living space. Our team has tested a variety of products available on the market to take the pressure out of choosing the right one for our readers.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Pressure Washer – Kärcher K4 Power Control

Best Lawn Mower – Bosch Universal Rotak 36-550

Best Grass Trimmer – Bosch AdvancedGrassCut 36

Best Garden Hose – Kärcher HR4.525 Hose Reel and PrimoFlex Hose

Best Patio Cleaner – Jeyes 4-in-1 Patio Power

Best Secateurs – Fiskars P94

Best Hedge Trimmer – Kärcher HGE 18-50

Best Weed Killer – Resolva 24H ready to use

Best Garden Vacuum – Flymo PowerVac 3000

The winners were announced on Wednesday 17 March. All the details about the awards can be found at www.expertreviews.co.uk/home-garden/1413337/expert-reviews-garden-awards-2021