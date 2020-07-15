Kiplinger.com latest Dennis brand to move to Polaris platform

Kiplinger.com, Dennis’s Washington-based publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice, is the latest brand in our portfolio to move to the Polaris platform, signalling continued investment in our brands.

Attracting 4.5 million unique visits and 30 million page views per month, Kiplinger.com needs to be easy to use, fast to load and good to look at – and the newly redesigned site ticks all of those boxes.

Using Polaris means that Dennis can create beautifully designed, cleaner sites with improved viewability and response times. There are also a host of new native and video opportunities that brands can utilise to get their products seen.

All sites on the platform boast 80% quicker load times and are SEO optimised across key verticals allowing us to capture user intent.

By improving the layout and load time of the site, we provide a better more responsive reader experience to our users, which in turn enables us to create faster loading ads that display more prominently next to the most engaged content on our site.

Through lazy loading and dynamic ad insertion optimisation, we can ensure that as many ads as possible are seen by engaged audiences, as a result we have already seen the overall viewability of ads on the site increase with some high impact formats going up by a massive 10% (to almost 80% viewable).

Other Dennis brands already using the Polaris platform are:

evo – evo.co.uk

Auto Express – autoexpress.co.uk

MoneyWeek – moneyweek.com

IT Pro – itpro.co.uk and itpro.com

You can view the new look Kiplinger website at: https://www.kiplinger.com/

