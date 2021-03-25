Launch of Independent Automotive Business ‘Autovia’ Accelerates Sector Shift to Digital

Autovia integrates market-leading expert content with ecommerce, connecting the industry to the UK’s most engaged auto buying audience

JustEat and MoneySuperMarket veteran Peter Plumb appointed Chair

Powerhouse brands include Auto Express, Car Throttle, Carbuyer, Driver Power, evo, Octane, Vantage, Driving Electric and BuyaCar

Some of the UK’s most-valued auto content and ecommerce brands are now under the roof of a new, combined business, unlocking further growth for the sector as it rapidly embraces digital.

Newly-launched Autovia comprises a stable of market-leading digital and print media brands, including:

Auto Express – the UK’s biggest selling weekly car magazine and leading website

Driving Electric – the UK’s first brand dedicated to the emerging electric market

Car Throttle – the UK’s largest social media car community

Driver Power – the most in-depth survey into the UK car-buying public

These are coupled with BuyaCar, one of the UK’s leading used car buying websites. Partnering with over 1,400 dealer sites nationwide, it offers the largest online choice of used cars to purchase and have delivered direct to the door.

The combined business, Autovia, gives customers looking to purchase a car intelligent, trusted advice and then a platform to easily buy the car they want. It provides dealers and OEMs with the most efficient and effective way to market and sell their cars.

Autovia will be led by a new management team under Chair Peter Plumb and CEO Andy Oldham, both accomplished digital leaders within their own sectors. Nicola Bates has been appointed CEO of Autovia’s media division.

Andy Oldham, CEO of Autovia, said: “With nine million monthly visitors, 14 million social media followers, relationships with the top 30 OEMs and over 1,400 dealer sites, we are already the destination of choice for the consumer and go-to partner for the industry.”

“Combining the insight and influence from the UK’s most widely-consumed automotive media brands, with almost 20 years’ experience hosting, selling and delivering cars direct to consumers enables Autovia to even more effectively serve partners and support growth.”

Peter Plumb, Chairman of Autovia, said: “Autovia is ideally positioned to support the industry’s growth ambitions, bringing customers and dealers closer together online.”

“The investment pouring into online car sales over the last two years has jump-started a sector-wide race to digital, opening up opportunities for those with the broadest and most engaged reach, the richest audience data and the most trusted brands and content.”

The new company is being launched as an independent business by parent company Dennis, the leading subscription publisher whose UK & US portfolio includes The Week family of titles. Dennis is backed by private equity firm Exponent.

For more information visit the Autovia website: autovia.co.uk