Leasing.com and Dennis Publishing announce exclusive partnership

Leasing.com accelerate growth and demand for new car leasing

Leasing.com has partnered with the largest automotive publisher in the UK – Dennis Publishing. As Dennis’ exclusive car leasing partner, Leasing.com aim to reach new audiences and accelerate growth in new car leasing.

The market-leading car leasing comparison website, which hosts around 4 million new vehicle leasing offers, will integrate its brand into selected Dennis Publishing automotive publications, including providing Auto Express and Carbuyer audiences relevant leasing offers.

A new leasing section on BuyACar.co.uk will also launch in association with Leasing.com – providing users with a new marketplace to order, buy or lease a new car. Mintel research shows that 50% of drivers intend to acquire a new car in the next 12 months and 60% will use a comparison website to check deals.

The partnership’s offering tracks the increasing demand for Personal Contract Hire (PCH), commonly known as car leasing, which is the fastest growing new car finance product according to Finance & Leasing Association data.

Dave Timmis, Managing Director at Leasing.com, said:

“It’s great to be working alongside Dennis Publishing and some of the most trusted and visited automotive media brands in the UK, who have identified the prominent trend in the industry. It’s a big opportunity for us to work together to reach new audiences and satisfy the increased demand for car leasing – today’s generation of motorists increasingly recognise the benefit of leasing rather than permanently purchasing a used or new vehicle.

We know that more and more consumers have come to appreciate the hassle-free leasing process, whereby motorists gets direct access to a new car, make simple and affordable monthly payments, face no depreciation headaches and have the comfort of knowing they can hand the keys back when the contract is complete, before starting a new lease deal.”

Ben Caspary, Automotive Demand Generation Director at Dennis Publishing, said:

“As Dennis automotive, we deliver our in-market audiences the best content, products, and experiences to drive their vehicle purchases. AutoExpress, Carbuyer, and Buyacar are trusted destinations for consumers guiding them all the way through their car buying journeys. Wherever consumers are in their process we offer them the resources to inform and inspire their choices.

Automotive consumers have many options available to them, so we are delighted to have partnered with Leasing.com to help meet growing consumer demand for leasing. Leasing.com has a comprehensive offering and a long history of helping consumers who lease cars, so it felt only right to partner across our Dennis automotive portfolio. Leasing is a key part of our strategy to offer car buyers the complete toolkit for buying and owning their cars, now and in the future.”

Leasing.com has been driving growth in the industry for over 20 years, suiting varying customer requirements and budgets by supplying and identifying a wide selection of makes, models and deals. The information which Leasing.com provides to customers is unique in the market, bringing together the best offers from leasing brokers, franchised motor dealerships and independent leasing companies to guide customers through the smooth online process.