MoneyWeek relaunches its website putting mobile users at its core

Relaunched site has stunning new design

Mobile first approach means faster loading times and easier to navigate content

MoneyWeek, the magazine that helps readers profit in an ever changing world, has relaunched its website on a new platform, with a stunning new design. The updated site is not only beautiful to look at but is also easier to navigate with a mobile first design.

The website has always been an integral part of the brand. MoneyWeek exists to cut through the jargon of the economic and financial world, in order to help consumers to understand how day-to-day events in politics, markets and industry impact on their wealth – and to enable them to take advantage of the investment opportunities that arise, while avoiding the pitfalls.

MoneyWeek.com contains original opinion and analysis about the latest events impacting on global markets, including the daily newsletter Money Morning – the UK’s largest consumer investment email newsletter The website also hosts an extensive plain English glossary of financial terms and other educational material for investors who want to develop their understanding of financial markets.

As is the trend for many brands, the majority of MoneyWeek’s traffic now comes from phones and tablets, but as this wasn’t even possible when the original site was launched this functionality had only ever been an add on until now. The redesign puts mobile traffic front and centre, making sure it works effectively on those platforms.

Featuring enhanced navigation, the new site’s layout makes it easier for readers to find content that is interesting and relevant. Clean light pages mean the site loads more quickly, and navigating around the site is faster than ever.

John Stepek, Executive Editor of MoneyWeek said: “I’m really excited about the new MoneyWeek website, which is much more than a cosmetic makeover. We’ve effectively started with a blank sheet of paper and made the new site clearer, more attractive, and easier to get around. Readers will find that there are lots of technical improvements, but more importantly, we’ll be adding even more content, including more videos and podcasts, to help our readers navigate the investment world with confidence.”

Kerin O’Connor, Global CEO of the Finance & Current Affairs portfolio at Dennis said: “The new MoneyWeek website is faster, sharper and better to look at. It combines a strong mobile focus with great user friendly characteristics. The team has pulled together a technically best-in-class product that will serve our growing group of readers brilliantly. ”

The new site went live on Wednesday 15th January and can be found at MoneyWeek.com.