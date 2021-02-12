Naked attraction

Last month saw AutoExpress become our latest title to shift from plastic to paper wrapping.

We’ve always put sustainability at the core of what we do. It’s why we supported the Heart of England forest and why since 2019 we’ve been on a drive to reduce packaging waste with our magazines.

This matters even more with the bulk of our titles being subscription-based. The Dennis portfolio as a whole stands strong with impressive increases in subscriptions; new subscription acquisition performance in 2020 was up 20% on 2019 resulting in even more people getting their favourite reads delivered to their door as well as their device.

85% of the magazines we now send out in the UK have made the move from plastic wrapping. Conscientious readers of The Week Junior pushed us even further and we have shifted to totally naked magazines through the post.

Feedback from our readers has been really encouraging and with their support, we’ll continue to reduce plastic and other wastage from our business. We have seen some promising trials at the mailing house and hope to be in a position to move the last remaining brands over in the next few months. Congrats and thank you to Rob Ryan, Stephen Catherall and the team for leading this great initiative!