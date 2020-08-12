Octane and evo launch brand new book: The Dream 100

The book covers 100 cars over the course of 100 years

The final word on the best cars ever made

Dennis’ monthly automotive titles evo and Octane have united to create a beautiful book outlining the best cars of the last 100 years; The Dream 100. From legendary classics to the latest supercars, cult heroes to landmark designs, the 100 cars in this book represent the absolute pinnacle of driving history.

evo is the world’s leading sports, performance and premium car magazine brand. Devoted to the ‘thrill of driving’, evo puts the reader behind the wheel of the most exciting cars in the world with professional car reviews, exciting adventures and dynamic group tests.

Octane features the greatest cars ever made, from the earliest pioneers to the latest supercars, along with the people and events associated with them – all presented to the highest production values.

The editorial teams of the two titles battled it out to get their favourites included in this brand new book. Considering every aspect from design, to driver satisfaction, with each one tried and tested by the teams, these really are the greatest cars of all time.

With 224 pages of stunning imagery from the world-renowned evo and Octane photographers alongside key performance figures and first-hand reports from behind the wheel, The Dream 100 is the final word in automotive excellence.

Written by Mitchell Beazley and priced at £25(RRP), the book will be available online and in all good bookshops from the 27th August, and is available to pre-order now.