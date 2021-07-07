Octopus Energy Sweeps The Board At Expert Reviews Energy Awards

– 96% of Octopus customers would recommend them to friends and family

– 27% of customers spend more than 10 minutes on hold waiting to speak to their supplier

Expert Reviews has today announced the winners of its inaugural Energy Awards, with Octopus Energy scooping four of the five categories, including the overall category for Best Energy Supplier. Voted for by the Expert Reviews readers, the awards look at all aspects of customer experience.

The Expert Reviews team asked its readers to tell them whether they would recommend their gas and electricity suppliers, and to rate them for customer support and value for money.

Respondents were asked about how clearly they thought their bills were presented and they were also polled to see how many had had smart meters fitted, and how stress-free that process had been.

An impressive 96% of customers said they would recommend Octopus Energy to others. Avro Energy and Bulb Energy, which both won Highly Commended awards in the overall category, trailed behind with 84% and 79% of customers saying they would recommend them.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the survey revealed customer support wasn’t positive across the board, however, with customers particularly unhappy with the amount of time spent on the phone with suppliers.

Of those who phoned their energy company for any reason, 45% had to wait between one and five minutes to have their call answered while 27% were left hanging on for more than ten minutes.

Monica Horridge, Editor of Expert Reviews, said: “For such a young company (it has only existed since 2016), the loyalty Octopus Energy has inspired is truly impressive. In our survey, customers rated Octopus highly in every category, with 96% of respondents saying they’d recommend the firm.

“Interestingly, all three of the most popular suppliers were outside the ‘Big Six’, showing how much of an impact these newer energy suppliers are having on the market.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

Overall Winner/Best Energy Supplier

Winner: Octopus Energy

Highly Commended: Avro Energy & Bulb Energy

Best Customer Support

Winner: Octopus Energy

Highly Commended: Avro Energy & Bulb Energy

Best Value

Winner: Octopus Energy

Highly Commended: Avro Energy & Bulb Energy

Best Bills

Winner: Octopus Energy

Highly Commended: Avro Energy & Bulb Energy

Best For Fitting Smart Meters

Winner: Eon

Highly Commended: British Gas & Octopus Energy

To see all the scores and to read about each section in more detail please visit: expertreviews.co.uk/home-garden/1413956/expert-reviews-energy-awards-2021